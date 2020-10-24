Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

