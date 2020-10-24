Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 361231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artius Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 867,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. Artius Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

