ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $378.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.74. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $409.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 18.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

