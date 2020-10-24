Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of ASB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

