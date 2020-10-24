ATLANT (ATL) Achieves Market Cap of $893,706.41

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $893,706.41 and $282.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.