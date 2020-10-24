Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $291.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

