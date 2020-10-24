AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut AU Optronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.28.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

