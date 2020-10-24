Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.21 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $50.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

