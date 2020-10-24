Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AVDL has been the topic of several other reports. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

AVDL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $292.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 163,102 shares of company stock worth $1,018,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $862,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

