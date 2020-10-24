AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.81.

AVB opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

