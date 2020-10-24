Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $29,861,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

