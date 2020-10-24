Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $35,976.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

AVT is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars.

