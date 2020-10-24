Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities downgraded Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

AVA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 345.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avista by 9,944.0% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avista by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

