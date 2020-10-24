Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.77 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

