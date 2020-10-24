AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.80 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

