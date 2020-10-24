Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

