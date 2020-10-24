Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 124.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

