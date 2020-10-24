Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of East Asia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.