Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNKXF. Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankia presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Bankia has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.15.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

