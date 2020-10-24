Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.