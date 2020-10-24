Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €88.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.29 ($97.99).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

