Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRE stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

