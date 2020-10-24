Barclays Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of DG stock opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.93.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

