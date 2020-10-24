Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

MCI opened at $12.00 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.