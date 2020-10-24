BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.88).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €52.27 ($61.49) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.88. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion and a PE ratio of 44.53.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

