BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCBP shares. ValuEngine cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.