Beacon Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,890.98 and $43.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007648 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004999 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

