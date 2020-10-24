Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.52).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €5.80 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.65 and its 200-day moving average is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

About Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.