Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €68.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of STM opened at €52.75 ($62.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.95 and its 200-day moving average is €44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

