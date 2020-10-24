Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

Get Thales alerts:

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.