Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

