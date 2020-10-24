Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of BRY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

