Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

