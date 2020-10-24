Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,897,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

