BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given a GBX 2,210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,210 ($28.87) price target on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,838.46 ($24.02).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

