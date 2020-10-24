Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

BCYC opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

