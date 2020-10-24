BidaskClub Downgrades Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Strong Sell

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

