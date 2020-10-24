BidaskClub Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.60.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,679 shares of company stock worth $80,862,987. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.