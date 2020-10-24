BidaskClub Lowers Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of STMP opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.05. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,732 shares of company stock worth $64,694,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

