BidaskClub Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TRHC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $932.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $392,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at $35,418,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,723,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

