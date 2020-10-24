BidaskClub Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

