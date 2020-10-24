BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) to “Buy”

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of AUB opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

