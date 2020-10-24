Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BOCOM International lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bilibili by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 68.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $3,072,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

