Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

