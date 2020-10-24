Bitcoin Atom Price Up 6% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000093 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.