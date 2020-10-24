BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ's Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

BJRI stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

