BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ's Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.