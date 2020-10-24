BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.