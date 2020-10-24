BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.