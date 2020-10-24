BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) vs. GTX (NYSE:GTXO) Head-To-Head Survey

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -32.97% N/A -95.25% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GTX and BK Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTX and BK Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.50 million 0.75 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.93 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BK Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BK Technologies beats GTX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

